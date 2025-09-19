India vs Oman Toss Result, Asia Cup 2025: India win the Toss and Bat First, Make Two Changes

Cricket India play 250th T20I Match against Oman in Asia Cup 2025 - Check Full List of Results by Opponents, Win Percentage By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India has created history in the Asia Cup 2025 as they have become only the second team ever to play 250 T20 Internationals.

Pakistan remain the only other side to cross the milestone with 275 matches. New Zealand follow with 235 games, West Indies with 228, and Sri Lanka with 212.

Against Oman in their Group A clash, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bat first, saying the team wanted to test their depth before the Super 4 stage. India made two changes with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh coming in for Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian team has been a force in the T20 format over the years. The Indian team played their first-ever T20I match in 2006 against South Africa. They also won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue lifted their 2nd T20 World Cup title in 2024, as they beat South Africa in the final.

India T20I Record vs Opponents

India have faced 19 different opponents in T20 internationals between 2006 and 2025, with a strong overall record of 166 wins in 250 matches at a winning percentage of 66.40%.

Against the major cricketing nations, India have consistently produced dominant results. They enjoy an impressive record versus Australia (20 wins in 32 matches, win rate 62.50%), and slightly better over England (17 wins in 29, 58.62%). Their biggest rivalry, against Pakistan, has tilted firmly in their favour with 10 wins from 14 encounters at a commanding 71.42% success rate.

India have also excelled against Sri Lanka (21 wins in 32 matches, 65.62%) and South Africa (18 wins in 31, 58.06%), showing their ability to control contests against historically strong opponents. Their most challenging matchup has been against New Zealand, with only 12 wins in 25 games and a below-par win rate of 48%.

Outside the traditional big teams, India have been nearly flawless. They hold a 100% winning record against sides like Ireland, UAE, USA, Hong Kong, Namibia, Nepal, and Netherlands, while also being dominant over Bangladesh (16 wins in 17, 94.11%) and Zimbabwe (10 wins in 13, 76.92%).

Opponent Matches Wins Losses NR Win % Afghanistan 9 7 0 1 77.77 Australia 32 20 11 1 62.50 Bangladesh 17 16 1 0 94.11 England 29 17 12 0 58.62 Hong Kong 1 1 0 0 100.00 Ireland 8 8 0 0 100.00 Namibia 1 1 0 0 100.00 Nepal 1 1 0 0 100.00 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 100.00 New Zealand 25 12 10 0 48.00 Oman 1 0 0 0 - Pakistan 14 10 3 0 71.42 Scotland 2 1 0 1 50.00 South Africa 31 18 12 1 58.06 Sri Lanka 32 21 9 1 65.62 UAE 2 2 0 0 100.00 USA 1 1 0 0 100.00 West Indies 30 19 10 1 63.33 Zimbabwe 13 10 3 0 76.92

India T20I Match Record (before Oman match)

Total Matches: 249

Wins: 166

Losses: 72

No Results (NR): 6

Overall Win Percentage: 66.40%