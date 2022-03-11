India Playing 11 (Predicted): Mohammad Siraj, Axar Patel in focus for the Pink Ball Test against Sri Lanka

India under Rohit Sharma will be eager to win this Test and wrap the series 2-0. They had won the first Test at Mohali by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead last week.

But the second being a Pink Ball Test, aka the day-night Test, India might just ring in a change or two to suit the format.

India went with two pacers and three spinners for the Mohali Test — Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav, though the third spinner was used rather sparingly.

Additionally, left-arm spinner Axar Patel has come back to the side after missing the first Test, and he has replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the squad.

So, he can walk in for Jayant Yadav. Axar also gives India a batting option down the order too if they require to bat that deep in the match. But this being a Pink Ball Test, India will evaluate the need to bring a third seamer.

In that case, they have options in Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav. However, if India indeed go ahead with three seamers, then it is Siraj has the heads-up in the tussle for spot with Umesh.

So, basically there will be competition for one place in the Playing 11 as rest of the players select themselves unless there is an unforeseen eventuality.

So, here is details regarding India’s squad and playing 11 for second Test.

India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel.

India Playing 11 (Predicted): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj/Axar Patel.