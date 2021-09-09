India Possible Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli may open, Ashwin may start

1. India's 15-member squad
Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer.
2. India's schedule at T20 World Cup
October 24, 2021: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM, Dubai
October 31, 2021: India vs New Zealand, 7:30 PM, Dubai
November 3, 2021: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi
November 5, 2021: India vs B1, 7:30 PM, Dubai
November 8, 2021: India vs A2, 7:30 PM Dubai
3. India's predicted 11 in T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
4. Pitch report of UAE
The matches will be held post the IPL 2021. There is a chance that the 22-yard strips could be a bit worn out by the time of the T20 World Cup. It is not wrong to assume that the IPL 2021 will give us a road map to the T20 World Cup matches. The advantage that many of the players will get a feel of the UAE pitch and conditions as they will also be playing in the IPL 2021.