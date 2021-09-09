India Possible Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli may open, Ashwin may start

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket in 2020, was appointed as the mentor of the India team for the T20 World Cup.

So, what could be the Possible Playing 11 of India in the mega event, which they will kick start with a match against old foes Pakistan.

1. India's 15-member squad Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer. 2. India's schedule at T20 World Cup October 24, 2021: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM, Dubai October 31, 2021: India vs New Zealand, 7:30 PM, Dubai November 3, 2021: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi November 5, 2021: India vs B1, 7:30 PM, Dubai November 8, 2021: India vs A2, 7:30 PM Dubai 3. India's predicted 11 in T20 World Cup Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. 4. Pitch report of UAE The matches will be held post the IPL 2021. There is a chance that the 22-yard strips could be a bit worn out by the time of the T20 World Cup. It is not wrong to assume that the IPL 2021 will give us a road map to the T20 World Cup matches. The advantage that many of the players will get a feel of the UAE pitch and conditions as they will also be playing in the IPL 2021.