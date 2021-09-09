Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Possible Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli may open, Ashwin may start

By
We might just see the Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma opening combo
We might just see the Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma opening combo

Mumbai, September 9: India had announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in the UAE. Expectedly, Kohli will lead the side but the selectors sprang a surprise when they recalled veteran off-spinner R Ashwin to the squad after a gap of four years.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket in 2020, was appointed as the mentor of the India team for the T20 World Cup.

So, what could be the Possible Playing 11 of India in the mega event, which they will kick start with a match against old foes Pakistan.

1. India's 15-member squad

1. India's 15-member squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer.

2. India's schedule at T20 World Cup

2. India's schedule at T20 World Cup

October 24, 2021: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM, Dubai

October 31, 2021: India vs New Zealand, 7:30 PM, Dubai

November 3, 2021: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

November 5, 2021: India vs B1, 7:30 PM, Dubai

November 8, 2021: India vs A2, 7:30 PM Dubai

3. India's predicted 11 in T20 World Cup

3. India's predicted 11 in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Pitch report of UAE

4. Pitch report of UAE

The matches will be held post the IPL 2021. There is a chance that the 22-yard strips could be a bit worn out by the time of the T20 World Cup. It is not wrong to assume that the IPL 2021 will give us a road map to the T20 World Cup matches. The advantage that many of the players will get a feel of the UAE pitch and conditions as they will also be playing in the IPL 2021.

Comments

MORE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Djokovic enters US Open semis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments