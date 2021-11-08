Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Predicted Squad for New Zealand T20, Test Series 2021: Ruturaj, Venkatesh, Harshal in focus

By
KL Rahul may lead India in T20Is against NZ
KL Rahul may lead India in T20Is against NZ

Mumbai, November 8: India will end their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 journey with a match against Namibia and will head home on Tuesday (November 9). But there will be hardly anytime for them to relax.

India will begin a home series against New Zealand that includes three T20Is and two Tests.

It has been made clear by the BCCI that frontline players will be rested for the T20Is, with KL Rahul doing the captain’s role. Rahul Dravid too will make his debut as India head coach in this series.

Once the T20 World Cup campaign of India ends, the national selectors will convene to select India squad for the series.

Here’s then the possible India squads for the T20I and Test series.

1. India T20I Squad

1. India T20I Squad

KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Chetan Sakariya, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy.

2. India Test squad

2. India Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj.

3. Series schedule

3. Series schedule

The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

4. What BCCI, Players are thinking

4. What BCCI, Players are thinking

The BCCI has made it amply clear that they will be eager to give more juniors an audition as the seniors can take a much-needed rest after leading a bubble life since their trip to England for WTC Final and the series against England.

"The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that (KL) Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead.”

Coming back to resting seniors for the T20I series, Jasprit Bumrah did throw light on the fatigue factor after the loss against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup.

"Sometimes you need a break. You miss your family sometimes. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind.

“But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things. You don't control a lot of things, how the scheduling goes on or what tournament is played when.

"So obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role on the player's mind as well. “But they also tried their best to make us feel comfortable.

But this is the time which we're living in right now. It's a difficult time.

“There's a pandemic going on. So we try to adapt. But sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in, that you're doing the same thing again and again and again. So it is the way it is, and you can't control a lot of it here," he said.

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 42 - November 8 2021, 07:30 PM
India
Namibia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India's probable squad for NZ series
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 13:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments