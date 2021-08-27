India's top 6 batsmen vs James Anderson: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Pujara paint grim stats in England

1. KL Rahul vs Anderson
In India: Dismissal: 0
In England: Dismissal: 4
Total: 4
At the end of the Lord's Test, Rahul had faced 326 balls from Anderson and made 154 runs with 24 fours.
2. Rohit Sharma vs Anderson
In India: Dismissal: 0
In England: Dismissal: 2 (Till the first innings of Headingley Test)
Total: 2
At the end of the Lord's Test, Rohit had faced 157 balls from Anderson and made 40 runs with four boundaries.
3. Cheteshwar Pujara vs Anderson
In India: Dismissal: 2
In England: Dismissal: 8 (Till the first innings of Headingley Test)
Total: 10
At the end of the Lord's Test, Pujara had tackled 683 balls from Anderson and made 208 runs with 29 fours.
4. Virat Kohli vs Anderson
In India: Dismissal: 1
In England: Dismissal: 6 (Till the first innings of Headingley Test)
Total: 7
At the end of the Lord's Test, Kohli had faced 579 balls from Anderson and garnered 244 runs with 29 fours.
5. Ajinkya Rahane vs Anderson
In India: Dismissal: 3
In England: Dismissal: 4 (Till the first innings of Headingley Test)
Total: 7
At the end of the Lord's Test, Rahane had faced 311 balls from Anderson making 114 runs with 11 fours and 1 six.
6. Rishabh Pant vs Anderson
In India: Dismissal: 2
In England: Dismissal: 1 (Till the first innings of Headingley Test)
At the end of the Lord's Test, Pant had faced 127 balls and made 64 runs with 12 fours.