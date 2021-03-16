India squad for ODIs against England: Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal in line

With most of the India frontline stars available for the ODI series, the selectors might just look to plug a few holes in the squad. T Natarajan is carrying a knee niggle and has not played in the T20I series and in that context the selectors might draft in a replacement for him.

It could be Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has taken 14 wickets from 7 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His economy too was an acceptable 5.44. However, Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma, who was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 21 wickets from 8 match, is unlikely to get a call.

But all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who led Baroda, might just get a look in. With Ravindra Jadeja still recuperating from a finger injury the selectors feel there should be another all-rounder option along with Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Krunal made 388 runs from five matches at 129.33 with two hundreds and as many fifties. He is a handy left-arm spinner too.

The worry point for the selectors is the patchy form of opener KL Rahul. The Karnataka man could not make any impact in the first two T20I matches against England, falling to Jofra Archer and Sam Curran early in the innings. In that case, the selectors might just consider bringing in a back-up option for Rahul. Ishan Kishan is already a part of the T20I set up and he may get a call for the ODIs too.

But the big question is whether Prithvi Shaw will be recalled to the India squad. Shaw led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title and was impeccable as a batsman, scoring 827 runs from 8 matches with four hundreds and a fifty. He averaged a stunning 165.40 and broke Mayank Agarwal's record for the highest runs in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Devdutt Padikkal of Karnataka too have been immensely impressive scoring 737 runs from 7 matches with four hundreds and three fifties at 147.40. Their names will come up for discussion but their inclusion is still not certain unless the selectors want to give a break to Rahul. Rohit Sharma have already been given a break in the first T20Is. Shikhar Dhawan played just one T20I and was got out early. Shubman Gill is also there in contention for the opener's role.

The ODI series is scheduled for March 23, 26 and 28 in Pune and the matches will be played behind closed doors.