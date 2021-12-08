India Squad For South Africa Tour 2021: Virat Kohli to lead in Tests, Rohit replaces Kohli as ODI captain

1 Rohit Sharma is the new ODI captain

The selectors made it clear that Rohit Sharma will replace Kohli as the ODI captain too. Rohit had taken over as the T20I captain of India post the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 held in the UAE, a tournament in which they failed to enter the knockouts after defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

2. Four players injured, unavailable

The selectors said the following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation. They are: all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, opener Shubman Gill, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

3 Test Squad for the SA tour

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj.

Stand-bys: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

4 Rohit Sharma ODI captaincy record

Rohit has so far led India in 10 ODIs, and won 8 of them. The record put his winning ratio at 80 per cent. Rohit made his ODI captaincy debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka, similarly to his journey as T20I captain.

Rohit made a fine captaincy debut when India defeated Sri Lanka 2-1. As ODI captain, Rohit has scored a double century, a century and 4 fifties in 10 matches, showing that captaincy sits light on him.