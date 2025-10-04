Lamine Yamal Injury Update: When will he play again for Barcelona after Recent Injury?

Cricket India Squad for Australia ODIs, T20Is: Full List of Players Announced- Shubman Gill named ODI Captain; Rohit, Virat Included By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 15:11 [IST]

Shubman Gill has been named as the captain for India's upcoming ODI series against Australia, which starts from October 19.

The Indian team will be playing in a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series.

Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain

Shubman Gill has now replaced Rohit Sharma as the leader for the 50-over format. Shreyas Iyer has also been named as deputy in the ODI format.

The batting department is powered by senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside promising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit and Virat have returned to the ODI side, as they will be wearing the national colours for the first time since the Champions Trophy.

The wicketkeeping responsibilities are shared by KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel. The squad also includes dynamic all-rounders like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, while the seam attack is bolstered by Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna. Kuldeep Yadav provides a quality spin option, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is included to strengthen the fast bowling all-round stock.

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant Miss Out

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant are both left out of the ODI squad. Hardik suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup, while Rishabh has been nursing a foot injury since the England Test tour.

India ODI Squad vs Australia

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I Squad vs Australia

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

India Schedule vs Australia

ODI Series

1st ODI - Oct 19 (Perth)

2nd ODI - Oct 23 (Adelaide)

3rd ODI - Oct 25 (Sydney)

T20I Series

1st T20I - Canberra (Oct 29)

2nd T20I - Melbourne (Oct 31)

3rd T20I - Hobart (Nov 2)

4th T20I - Gold Coast (Nov 6)

5th T20I - Brisbane (Nov 8)