India tour of Australia: McGrath hopes Rohit will rise to the occasion in Kohli's absence

Rohit was initially left out of India's jumbo 25-man touring contingent to Australia due to fitness concerns.

With regular skipper Kohli set to return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma after the Adelaide Test as the first family of Indian cricket are awaiting the birth of their child, Rohit was added to the Test squad.

"Rohit Sharma is a quality batsman who hasn't achieved at Test level what he should be achieving in my opinion. Maybe when Virat goes home, he might step up," McGrath was quoted as saying in an interaction with The Sportstar.

Though the 33-year-old is an exceptional player in the shorter formats, Rohit has not been able to replicate that success in Test matches.

In the home series against South Africa, India tried him as an opener, a move which paid off as he scored two consecutive tons including a double century, but it remains to be seen if the Mumbaikar can succeed on the fast piches in Australia.

McGrath pointed out that once Kohli leaves India still have enough batting strength and that they should not be focussing on Rohit alone.

"Having said that, you can't just focus on one player. You've (Ajinkya) Rahane, (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (KL) Rahul, so there's a quality batting line-up," he added.

The three-time World Cup-winner however hopes Rohit rises to the occasion in Kohli's absence.

"Once Virat (Kohli) leaves, it'll be an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up and make a mark on the series. Maybe that could be Rohit Sharma," McGrath added.

India's 69-day-long tour Down Under begins with the three-match One-day International series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

That will be followed as many T20 Internationals which concluded on December 8.

The first pink-ball day/night Test starts at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Though there has been a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, Cricket Australia has assured that the match will go ahead as per schedule.