India tour of England 2021: Indian cricketers to get second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in UK

By
Virat Kohli getting vaccinated
Virat Kohli getting vaccinated

New Delhi, May 18: With the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination done for the Indian players who are set to travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC final) and the five-match Test series against England, the second dose will be administered by the UK Health Department.

Sources in the know of developments said the Indian players will receive the second dose under the guidance of the UK health department.

"The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules," the source was quoted as saying by the ANI.

The BCCI made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 19).

After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them undergo a hard quarantine before taking the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton that is scheduled for a June 18 start.

India will continue in England post the WTC Final for a five-match Test series against England and the selectors have named a jumbo squad under Virat Kohli for both the legs of the tour.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 17:07 [IST]
