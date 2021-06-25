India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana raring to go in limited-overs series

The Indian players, led by Shikhar Dhawan, started their quarantine on June 14 and will continue till June 28. However, their hard quarantine period is over and the new faces in the Indian team were happy to finally meet their teammates.

Sakariya, who earned his first call-up to the national team, said he has done his work outs properly during the hard quarantine period and is ready to do well in the upcoming limited-overs series.

"Everybody is now used to quarantine ... it is good to come out of the quarantine and meet other players and everybody has done work out as per the needs. I am feeling very good," the 23-year-old Sakariya, who has earned his maiden India call-up, told bcci.tv.

"When I got out of the room, I was constantly looking at myself, I was feeling good wearing the jersey, but once I came to the gym, I started doing my normal workout," said the Saurashtra pacer, who recently lost his father due to COVID-19.

Attacking Delhi top-order batsman Nitish Rana, who also got his first call-up in the national team, echoed similar sentiments.

"The first seven days were difficult for me, as I was waiting to meet my teammates and I was waiting to wear the jersey. That time was a bit tough for me as each hour was feeling like a year," said 27-year-old.

Rana, who learned new methods with a new trainer, is looking forward to more intense work-out sessions in the days to come.

"The atmosphere here is good and I am excited for the series to start. With a new trainer, I learned and did a new thing. After seven days I did intense training and I am looking forward to more intense workout sessions," said the left-handed batsman.

(With PTI inputs)