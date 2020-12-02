India vs Australi, 3rd ODI: My my back felt sore after bowling in Sydney, says Hardik Pandya

Pandya's statement comes after powering India to 302/5 with 92* and an unbeaten 150-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Pandya said that his back got a bit sore after bowling four overs in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 29).

"Don't think it is going to happen," said the all-rounder after his 76-ball knock. "It (bowling in Sunday's game) was for the team and not planned. It (back) has got a bit sore."

Pandya has been troubled by a back injury over the last couple of years and was forced to play the 2019 World Cup despite the injury.

He didn't bowl in the entire IPL 2020 and didn't roll his arm over in the first ODI in Australia. He also revealed that he is not yet ready to bowl but then was forced to bowl in the second ODI as other Indian bowlers struggled.

However, in the final ODI, he is not expected to bowl, but helped resurrect Indian innings - which was reduced to 152/5. The all-rounder added that it wasn't east to start, but was happy with the way they finished the innings.

"We had to fight it out in the middle, it wasn't easy to start. When we had those couple of good overs and got some momentum we started believing. We were probably thinking 250-270, but that's the beauty of the game. When you try to score 70 you end up getting 90."

Pandya also said it's difficult to executethe helicopter shot in Australia as the boundaries are bigger.

"It is a bit difficult here because the boundaries are bigger and there is some extra bounce here. That shot is possible in India," he said.

(With Agency inputs)