India vs Australia 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India
After losing Rohit Sharma to an injury, the vice-captain of the team, KL Rahul, was the highest run-getter in IPL 2020, amassing 670 runs for Kings XI Punjab. He was followed by fellow Indian, Shikhar Dhawan, who had created history by becoming the first player to register consecutive centuries in the IPL.
Apart from Rahul and Dhawan, the squad has skipper Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Mayank Agarwal to give the Indian side strength to tackle the Aussie bowlers' ferocious attack.
India's bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, who displayed a scintillating performance in the IPL to guide Mumbai Indians to the title. Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saina are also in the squad to give the team much-needed firepower.
2. Team News - Australia
Australia's Steve Smith witnessed a disappointing IPL season but the player had issued a warning to the visitors ahead of the series saying he has "found my hands the last few days".
The Aaron Finch-led side also has David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell to further strengthen their batting line-up. Hence, the forthcoming series between both sides will be an exciting watch for all cricket fans.
3. Playing 11
India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
4. Dream11
KL Rahul, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins.
5. Match details
Date: Friday, November 27
Time: 9.10 AM IST
Live telecast: Sony Sports Networks
Live streaming: Sony LIV