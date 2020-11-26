India vs Australia 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

Sydney, November 26: The much-anticipated India's tour of Australia is set to get underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27) with both teams taking on each other in the first of the three-match ODI series.

Going into the series, no team has been touted as favourites as both are equally strong on paper. However, India last played an ODI match in February during the New Zealand tour while Australia played their last ODI as recently as in September.

Hence, India playing an ODI after a long hiatus might give Australia a slight edge apart from their home advantage. The big positive for the Indian team is the form of some of the players. The whole squad was part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) where they impressed.

1. Team News - India After losing Rohit Sharma to an injury, the vice-captain of the team, KL Rahul, was the highest run-getter in IPL 2020, amassing 670 runs for Kings XI Punjab. He was followed by fellow Indian, Shikhar Dhawan, who had created history by becoming the first player to register consecutive centuries in the IPL. Apart from Rahul and Dhawan, the squad has skipper Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Mayank Agarwal to give the Indian side strength to tackle the Aussie bowlers' ferocious attack. India's bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, who displayed a scintillating performance in the IPL to guide Mumbai Indians to the title. Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saina are also in the squad to give the team much-needed firepower. 2. Team News - Australia Australia's Steve Smith witnessed a disappointing IPL season but the player had issued a warning to the visitors ahead of the series saying he has "found my hands the last few days". The Aaron Finch-led side also has David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell to further strengthen their batting line-up. Hence, the forthcoming series between both sides will be an exciting watch for all cricket fans. 3. Playing 11 India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini. Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 4. Dream11 KL Rahul, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins. 5. Match details Date: Friday, November 27 Time: 9.10 AM IST Live telecast: Sony Sports Networks Live streaming: Sony LIV