Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

By
India vs Australia 1st T20: Dream11
India vs Australia 1st T20: Dream11

Canberra, December 3: Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday (December 4).

The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.

You can be a part of the excitement through the Dream11 prediction of MyKhel.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday (December 2), lends much-needed balance to the bowling department. Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL 2020 where Royal Challengers Bangalore under India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the Power Play. Hardik Pandya's blistering form with the bat too will come handy for India.

Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar.

In batting, KL Rahul, who batted at five in ODIs, is expected to go back to his preferred opening slot alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

2. Team News -- Australia

2. Team News -- Australia

Australia, after naming the same squad for ODIs as well as T20s, would be backing themselves to beat India after a clinical display over the last one week despite injury concerns. Star batsman David Warner is unavailable due to a groin injury and it remains to be seen if Marnus Labuschagne comes alongside skipper Aaron Finch like they both did in the third ODI.

Marcus Stoinis would have been another good opening option with Finch but he too is a doubtful starter due to a side injury he suffered during the ODIs. Mitchell Starc, who was rested on Wednesday, is expected to return to bolster the attack.

3. Playing 11

3. Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Washigton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Moahmmed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot.

4. Dream11

4. Dream11

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Sean Abbot/Mitchell Starc.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kiwis start strong against Windies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 15:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More