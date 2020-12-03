India vs Australia 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday (December 2), lends much-needed balance to the bowling department. Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL 2020 where Royal Challengers Bangalore under India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the Power Play. Hardik Pandya's blistering form with the bat too will come handy for India.

Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar.

In batting, KL Rahul, who batted at five in ODIs, is expected to go back to his preferred opening slot alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

2. Team News -- Australia

Australia, after naming the same squad for ODIs as well as T20s, would be backing themselves to beat India after a clinical display over the last one week despite injury concerns. Star batsman David Warner is unavailable due to a groin injury and it remains to be seen if Marnus Labuschagne comes alongside skipper Aaron Finch like they both did in the third ODI.

Marcus Stoinis would have been another good opening option with Finch but he too is a doubtful starter due to a side injury he suffered during the ODIs. Mitchell Starc, who was rested on Wednesday, is expected to return to bolster the attack.

3. Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Washigton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Moahmmed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot.

4. Dream11

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Sean Abbot/Mitchell Starc.