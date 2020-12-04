India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Michael Vaughan displeased with India's use of concussion substitute

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who played a spectacular knock to power India to a defendable 161/7.

Jadeja scored 44 off 23 balls with 33 off the 34 runs in the last two overs coming from the southpaw's bat. The 19th over saw Jadeja smash 23 runs that included three boundaries and a six. And in the last over, the all-rounder was hit on the helmet. So, the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on the field.

He wasn't cleared and India used Chahal as a like for like replacement. Australia head coach Justin Langer didn't look thrilled with the decision to allow the substitue and was seen discussing with match referee David Boon before the Australian chase.

Adding salt to the injury, the concussion sustitute started the downfall of the Aussies run chase and claimed the man of the match, for his figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, that included the wickets of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade. In the end, India went on to win the match by 11 runs.

Vaughan was among many on social media and cricketing circle to be displeased with India's use of the substitute without following the desired protocol as Jadeja didn't undergo a concussion test after he was seen limping in the final over.

"No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement," Vaughan tweeted.

