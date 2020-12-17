India vs Australia 1st Test | Cummins, Starc win first session for Aussies

Shaw (0) was dismissed on the second ball of the pink-ball Test by Starc, while Agarwal (17) was bowled by Cummins. The Virat Kohli-led side's score read 41/2 at the end of the first session on the first day. Pujara and skipper Kohli are currently unbeaten on 17 and 5 respectively.

After opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as Starc clean bowled Shaw (0) on the second delivery of the match. Pujara then joined Agarwal in the middle and the duo tried to stitch the innings for the visitors as both batters saw off the early spell of Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

However, with half-an-hour to go in the first session, Pat Cummins provided the second breakthrough to the hosts as he bowled Agarwal (17), reducing India to 32/2. Skipper Kohli then came to the crease and he along with Pujara ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the end of the first session. Earlier today, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.

Virat Kohli-led side had announced their playing XI a day before the game which included Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha. The visitors opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner.

On the other hand, Tim Paine-led side has handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Cameron Green.

Brief Scores: India: 41/2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 17*, Mayank Agarwal 17, Pat Cummins 1-3).