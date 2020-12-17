India vs Australia 1st Test: Toss report: Virat Kohli calls it right, to bat; Green debuts for Aussies

Both Australia and India have remained undefeated in their previous stint at the Pink Ball Test. This was the 26th time Kohli won the toss as captain and India have not lost even one of those matches.

"Looks like a nice wicket, nice and hard. Runs on the board are priceless, especially away from home. We've prepared really well, boys have had a lot of time in the nets, couple of tour games as well. A bit of cloud cover here, so we have to be more solid up front," said Kohli after winning the toss.

"The message for us, as always, is keep things as simple as we possibly can. We know exactly what is expected. Happy to bowl first, to be honest. I would have liked to bat first, but we've done well in all conditions, and if we can challenge them in the right areas, we back our bowlers to do well," said Australian captain Tim Paine.

Playing 11: India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.