India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: David Warner suffers injury, taken to hospital for scans

Sydney, November 29: Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner's participation in the remainder of the limited overs series against India was thrown into doubt after he suffered a groin injury during the second ODI in Sydney on Sunday (November 29).
Warner hobbled off the field after he struggled to get up following a dive in the fourth over of the Indian innings. A car waited outside the Sydney Cricket Ground to take the senior player into a nearby hospital for undergoing scans.
Considering the way Warner grimaced in pain after falling while diving to stop the ball, it appears he could not only miss the third and final ODI but also the following three-match T20 series.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Henriques removes Iyer as India chase mammoth target
Teammates Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and physio David Beakley helped Warner take the first few steps on his way to the Australian dressing room, from where he headed straight to the hospital.
David Warner is off the field after landing awkwardly in this fielding effort.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020
Full details: https://t.co/5khiQINJhl#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VqJgzNQMXd
Stationed at mid-off before getting injured, Warner had earlier made a brisk 83 in Australia's 389 for four in the second ODI after starting the series with a 69-run knock on Friday (November 27).
The limited overs engagement will be followed by a marquee four-match Test series between the two heavyweights of international cricket.
The Test series will begin in Adelaide on December 17, which is less than three weeks away.
The former vice-captain's injury comes two days after Marcus Stoinis suffered a side strain during the ODI series opener.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.