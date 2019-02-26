India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Preview: Where to watch, timing, possible XI, live streaming and more

1. Team News - India

India may bring in a change or two for this crucial encounter at the Chinnaswamy, home ground to India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan may continue to be on the benches since KL Rahul made a 50 at Vizag and he is likely to partner Rohit Sharma. Kohli had also indicated that the team management wanted to give as many opportunities as possible to Rahul and Rishabh Pant ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. So, it can be assumed that they will get some more matches in the days to come. However, Umesh Yadav, who conceded 14 runs in the final over at Vizag, might have to sit out and Siddharth Kaul may get a look in. Kaul is a capable death over bowler and has proved his credentials for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the management would like to give him a chance or will they still prefer the experience of Umesh?

2. Team News - Australia

Australia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat courtesy a forceful fifty by Glenn Maxwell and the last over heroics of Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins. There may not be too many changes in the line-up as the Aussies will be keen to carry on the momentum and seal the series. However, they would like to have a bigger contribution from skipper Aaron Finch, who once again failed against incoming ball after his travails against it in the recent series against India Down Under.

3. Pitch and conditions

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy stadium is always seen as a batsman's ally and the small perimeter of the ground too has added to the misery of bowlers. There were days when the pitch slowed down and aided the bowlers but by and large this is a high-scoring ground. Both teams will be eagerly looking forward to bat big here after struggling on a sluggish pitch at Vizag.

4. Possible XI

INDIA: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathon Lyon.

5. Telecast

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST. It will be streamed live on HotStar as well and you can also follow the live update through MyKhel.