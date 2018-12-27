India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Paine continues chatter behind stumps, Rohit offers a smile

Paine was caught on the stump microphone telling team-mate Aaron Finch that he would join Mumbai Indians IPL team if the stylish Indian hits a six at the MCG, during the post-tea session of the third Test's second day.

"It has been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians. If Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai," Paine said to Finch who was the close-in fielder.

Paine's comments behind the stumps went on for a few overs with Rohit, the Mumbai Indians captain, breaking into a smile every now and then.

"Too many Poms at the Royals," Paine said, referring to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler playing for the Rajasthan franchise.

"You've nearly played for every team now," Paine continued. "Except Bangalore," Finch replied. "Except Bangalore?" Paine questioned.

In the Perth Test, Paine was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Kohli, which at one point, needed the umpires' intervention.