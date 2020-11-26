India vs Australia: Aaron Finch satisfied with make up of his team ahead of ODI series opener

Finch had the luxury of three all-rounders - Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis - in the last series they played in England. However, the Aussie skipper likes the balance of his side despite losing Marsh through injury ahead of the ODI series, which is set to start on Friday (November 27).

"I really like the balance of our side at the moment, don't get me wrong...What Maxi has shown in T20 cricket in particular is that his bowling keeps improving all the time and Stoinis has proved that as well with the amount of exposure he has had over the past couple of years bowling in the death."

Asked if the task getting the 10 overs from the two all-rounder would be tougher in Marsh's absence, he said: "It is important and gives us a lot of flexibility."

"In England, we had three all-rounder with Mitch, you can dissect the 10 overs a little bit easier but you are still expecting when the fifth bowler combination is bowling it will still have an impact on the game.

"It is not about picking an all-rounder for the sake of it, it is also a key bowling spot as well."

With cricket being played in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finch also spoke on the importance of looking after the players and managing their workload, especially the bowlers.

"As far as rotation goes, I think it is come, go down, how they are feeling personally whether it is mentally or physically. Guys are at totally different points in their preparation and workloads.

"Some guys are coming off a decent Sheffield start to the season an some are coming off T20 cricket. It is just about managing that.

"In the current environment, it is really important to look after people's health as much as anything. Whether you just give them a couple of days off or week off just to get in their own bed is going to be crucial but it will be case by case," said Finch.

Limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium for the entire series against India comprising ODIs, T20s and Tests. Finch is excited about their return.

"Yes, absolutely, I think the last time we played in front of the crowds in Australia, was a long time ago, so the boys are excited and there has been a huge round of work that has gone on to allow that happen...

"...the public, the amount of effort that people of every state have done to help the coronavirus get under control in each state, so we are really excited, we know how much great atmosphere it is going to bring..."