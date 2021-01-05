India vs Australia | Ajinkya Rahane and boys hit ground with Sydney Test in mind

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of what lies ahead for Australia in the remaining two fixtures. In the pictures shared by BCCI, the players can be seen undergoing an all-round training session. While spin spearhead R Ashwin and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant can be seen warming up, last match's hero Mohammad Siraj hit the nets to prepare for the third Test.

#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third Test in Sydney," BCCI tweeted. On Sunday, India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was cancelled due to rain. Meanwhile, batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the team's practice session on Saturday.

"The wicket-keeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," said the BCCI in an official release on Tuesday.

Rahul will now return to India and he will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury. The third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.