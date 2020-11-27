India vs Australia: Chahal creates unwanted record, concedes most runs for an Indian spinner in ODIs

Powered by knocks from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, Australia went on to score 374/6 in their allotted 50 overs. While Finch and Smith scored hundreds, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell also contributed as Australia batsmen took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Chahal conceded 89 runs in his 10 overs against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. Interestingly, the spinner broke his own record of conceding 88 runs in an ODI. Chahal had conceded the most number of runs by an Indian bowler in a World Cup match against England in 2019.

Here are the five most costliest spells bowled by Indian spinners in ODIs:

♦ Yuzvendra Chahal - 1 for 89 in 10 overs vs Australia in 2020

♦ Yuzvendra Chahal - 1 for 88 in 10 overs vs England in 2019

♦ Piyush Chawla - 0 for 85 in 10 overs vs Pakistan in 2008

♦ Kuldeep Yadav - 2 for 84 in 10 overs vs New Zealand in 2020

♦ Ravindra Jadeja - 2 for 80 in 9 overs vs West Indies in 2014

In Friday's match, Chahal had dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck but Maxwell, who smashed a brilliant 45 off 19 balls, took a liking to the leggie and smashed him all over the park.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Steve Smith, Aaron Finch make hundreds as Aussies make 374/6

However, Chahal is not the Indian bowler to concede most runs in an ODI as that record is held by paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having leaked 106 runs against South Africa in 2015.

Here are the five most expensive spells bowled by Indian fast bowlers:

♦ Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 1 for 106 in 10 overs vs South Africa in 2015

♦ R Vinay Kumar - 1 for 102 in 9 overs vs Australia in 2013

♦ Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 1 for 92 in 10 overs vs New Zealand in 2017

♦ Zaheer Khan - 0 for 88 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka in 2009

♦ Javagal Srinath - 0 for 87 in 10 overs vs Australia in 2003

Also in the match, Finch became the second-fastest Australian player to reach 5000 runs in ODIs as he reached the landmarkin his 126th innings. Warner (115 innings) is the fastest Australian batsman to register 5000 ODI runs while South African cricketer Hashim Amla (101 innings) is the fastest batsman ever to reach 5000-run mark in ODIs.

(With Agency inputs)