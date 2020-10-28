India vs Australia: Complete schedule of Test, ODI, T20I series, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming

ODI Series Schedule (All times are in IST, All matches will be live on SONY Sports channels, Live streaming: SONY Liv)

1st ODI: November 27: Sydney Cricket Ground (8.30 AM)

2nd ODI: November 29: Sydney Cricket Ground (7.30 AM)

3rd ODI: December 2: Manuka Oval, Canberra (8.30 AM)

2. T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: December 4: Manuka Oval, Canberra (12.30 PM)

2nd T20I: December 6: Sydney Cricket Ground (1.30 PM)

3rd T20: December 8: Sydney Cricket Ground (1.30 PM)

Test Series schedule

1st Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval (D/N, 9.30 AM)

2nd Test: December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (5 AM)

3rd Test: January 7-11: Sydney Cricket Ground (5 AM)

4th Test: January 15-19: The Gabba, Brisbane (5.30 AM)

Practice matches & other details

In addition to the international fixtures, CA also confirmed dates for tour matches ahead of the Test series. India A will take on Australia A at Drummoyne Oval (December 6-8), and India will play Australia A in a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 11-13).

While coming to Tests, India and Australia have never lost a day-night Test previously, with Australia winning all four twilight Tests in Adelaide against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan, and India winning its only encounter at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in 2019.

Australia is currently ranked No 1 on the ICC Test standings, however India will be buoyed by the knowledge it has won three of the previous four series against Australia, including a first ever series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.

India also hold a slight edge over Australia in the 50-over format with a 12-10 win-loss record against them over the past five years. Australia are ranked No. 1 in the ICC's T20I rankings and posted a thrilling 2-0 away series win over India last year. India, however, hold a 5-4 advantage over Australia in its past 10 T20I matches.

Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer, thanked the BCCI for working constructively with Cricket Australia despite the challenging coronavirus pandemic.

"Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer," Hockley said.

"We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times.

I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at the BCCI for the faith and support they have shown in the plan we have developed, which we believe will result in a safe and successful summer for all involved," he said.

India will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27.