India vs Australia | David Warner says he might not be available for Sydney Test

Warner has missed the opening two Tests of the series, which is locked at 1-1, due to an adductor injury.

The left-hander's return in Sydney, where the third Test begins on Thursday, would be a huge boost to Australia's struggling batting line-up.

But Warner said on Saturday it was unlikely he would be at full fitness for the clash.

"We've got a training session today and tomorrow so I can't give you any more indication of where I'm at. I haven't ran the last couple of days but after today and tomorrow it will probably give me a better indication of where I am," he told a news conference.

"Am I going to be 100 per cent? Highly doubtful. But I'll be doing everything I can to get on that park and play and even if that means I'm not 100 per cent, I'll be doing everything I can to let the selectors give me that green light."

Australia's highest score of the series so far came in the second innings in Melbourne as they made 200.

Warner's return would be a major boost, but the opener said he was likely to be restricted if he played – and his running between wickets would be a key factor.

"Batting in the nets the other day it probably actually helped me because I had to wait for the ball to be in my actual area and I didn't have to throw my hands at it so it made me play nice and tight," he said.

"For me, you're going to have some restrictions here and there but at the end of the day it's about myself. When you get into the game, adrenalin takes over as well so you don't cast any doubt over the fact that you can't play those shots."

Warner added: "For me, it's about my speed between wickets, that's all that matters, it doesn't matter about what shots I can and can't play, it's about the drop and run, helping the guy at the other end get off strike, they're the things that I work on and they're the things I like to be 100 per cent fit for.

"In this case, I'm most likely not going to be, but I'm going to have to try and work out myself in the nets how I'm going to manage that and that's the most important thing to myself and this team."

