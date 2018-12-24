India vs Australia: From Jadeja to Ashwin, India's worries

1. Ravindra Jadeja

Head coach Ravi Shastri admitted in a press conference that Jadeja carried a shoulder injury to Australia and he needed injections since he was only 70%-80% fit. Shastri says the all-rounder will play in Melbourne even if he is 80 per cent. And he was not considered for Perth because the intensity shown at nets was not up to the desired level. Yes, there is a slot for Jadeja in the eleven but will it be wise to play him if he is only 80%? Can India risk a mid-Test breakdown of a crucial player?

2. R Ashwin

The off-spinner missed the Perth Test because of a "left-sided abdominal strain." And since then we have not received any update on Ashwin's fitness. As reports suggested he bowled a few balls at nets and took some throwdowns but looked far from being 100%. But the Test is 48 hours away and the management will be keeping a keen eye on Ashwin's progress. But as things stand now, it's difficult to see Ashwin playing the Boxing Day Test.

3. Rohit Sharma

The middle-order batsman missed the Perth Test because of a "jarred back." Similar to Ashwin, there was no fitness update on Rohit since and even though Shastri hinted at the Mumbaikar's progress it remains to be seen whether he returns to the mix for the Melbourne Test.

4. Hardik Pandya

An injury he suffered during the Asia Cup had forced Pandya to go into a prolonged rehabilitation process. The all-rounder since then proved his fitness playing for Baroda in a Ranji Trophy game and was flown to Australia. But Test match is different from Ranji Trophy - in terms of skill and intensity. Can Pandya sustain the high intensity level throughout a Test match? But the management will be tempted to use that option straightaway.

5. Mayank Agarwal

Opening has been a big worry for India in this series and the injury to Prithvi Shaw, whose series is over, has only aggravated it. KL Rahul has made 48 runs from four innings and Vijay made 44 so far and the team think tank would like to hand the debut cap to Mayank but making him play a Boxing Day Test with series poised 1-1 will be a big move. But that's the call the management will have to decide upon.