India Vs Australia: Here's is the report card of Virat Kohli and his boys in ODI series

New Delhi, Oct 3: Team India decimated a clueless Australia in the five-match ODI series to stamp their authority in the limited-overs format and dominance at home.

After winning the series 4-1, Team India once again climbed at the top of ICC rankings and displaced South Africa from their position.

The series win against Australia was the sixth consecutive bilateral series win for Men In Blue and the Blue Brigade is going from strength to strength in the 50-overs format.

Ever since they finished the runners-up in the Champions Trophy and lost their title to Pakistan, the Indian cricket team has won three series and all were won convincingly.

Coming to the team's performance in the recently concluded ODI series, it wasn't a one-man show against Australia.

Before the start of the series, experts were of the view that the battle between India and Australia is not going to be a cakewalk for Virat Kohli and his boys and the prediction of a whitewash like Sri Lanka was almost a distant dream. But at the conclusion of the series, everyone was in awe of the ruthless Indian side.

Had Kohli been not too experimental in the fourth ODI, the series whitewash would have certainly been a reality.

This further corroborates the fact that this current Indian side is a force to reckon with anywhere.

After winning the series team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma revealed the mantra behind the team's success.

"Every game we have ever won, we won in our heads first. That's the quality of this team," tweeted Rohit.

This Indian side performed as a unit and every member of the team rose to the occasion whenever they were given an opportunity and this has been a hallmark of this Indian side.

Let's talk about Team India's progress report against Australia. The biggest difference between the two sides was how the two teams handled the pressure and every member of the squad played their part to the best of their capabilities.

Here's how every player performed in the ODI series: