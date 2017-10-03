India Vs Australia: Here's is the report card of Virat Kohli and his boys in ODI series

Rohit Sharma: 8/10
After getting dismissed cheaply in the first two ODIs, the Hit-man from Mumbai came back strongly to emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 296 runs under his belt.
The right-handed batsman smashed two fifties and a match-winning hundred in the remaining three games.
Rohit also stitched three back-to-back century stands with his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane, thus laying a solid foundation for the middle-order to capitalise upon.
Ajinkya Rahane 7/10
The Mumbai batsman was the man of the series against West Indies but waited for an opportunity during ODI series against Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma was back into the fold.
In absence of first choice opener Shikhar Dhawan, Rahane was assigned the job of opening the innings alongside fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma. And this time again the 28-year-old classical batsman performed his job to perfection.
After that 5-run knock in the first ODI, Rahane came back strongly to smash four back-to-back half-centuries.
The only thing that goes against Rahane's favour was the fact that he couldn't convert those fifties into well-deserved centuries.
Virat Kohli: 6/10
Virat Kohli - the skipper once again led his team exceptionally well in the series, but Kohli - the batsman wasn't at his lethal best.
It was a rare occasion when Kohli failed to slam a ton in a bilateral series as 92 was his personal best in this series.
Kohli scored just 180 runs from 5 ODIs and averaged a paltry 36. Over the period of time, we have seen Kohli decimate opposition bowlers which weren't the case in this series.
However, Kohli the skipper once again emerged as a champion as he utilised the resources to perfection and as a result, India registered their best-ever series win against Australia.
Manish Pandey: 4.5/10
The young Karnataka batsman failed to perform in the first two ODIs but put up a decent show at the end of the series.
Pandey scored 83 from 5 games and remained not out on three occasions. But the main reason for his low figures in the series was due to the constant shuffle with his batting order.
Kedar Jadhav: 6/10
The right-hand batsman from Pune 138 runs from 5 games and remained not out on one occasion. Jadhav, thus, averaged 34.50 in the five games he played.
The part-time bowler was equally good with the ball as he picked up wickets whenever he was introduced by the skipper.
Jadhav - the man with golden-arm - broke crucial partnerships and put a brake on the run-flow, thanks to his slightly unorthodox action.
MS Dhoni: 6.5/10
The former India captain once again silenced his critics to prove that he's far from over. It was Dhoni's 79-run knock and that crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya in the opening ODI ensured India post a competitive total after the top-order collapse.
Dhoni scored just 100 and averaged 33 in the series, but the numbers could have been higher had he came up in the batting order.
But Dhoni isn't just there to bat. He once again was the brains behind the success of Indian spinners in the series. Often the veteran wicketkeeper was caught instructing the bowlers on the stump mic.
His lightning-quick stumpings were once again on the display and his crucial suggestions to the skipper Kohli proved how important he's for this Indian side.
Hardik Pandya: 8/10
The young Baroda all-rounder hardly did anything wrong in the entire series. Pandya was awarded the man of the series for his scoring 222 runs and picking up 6 wickets in the five ODIs.
His match-winning knock in the first ODI at Chepauk will be remembered for a long time. Pandya bagged two man of the match awards in the series for his all-round efforts.
He was certainly the biggest positive for the side and he's certainly a star in the making. Pandya's ability to hit sixes at will and flexibility to bat any position gives the skipper a freedom to surprise the opposition.
Pandya is another complete cricketer for he generates decent pace and picks up wickets, he's athletic on the field giving the skipper the liberty to put him in any position.
Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10
The young chinaman spinner from Kanpur was big positive from the series. Kuldeep picked up seven wickets from 4 games, including that hat-trick in Kolkata.
Kuldeep became only the third India bowler in the history to claim a hat-trick in ODI.
The left-arm leg-spinner very economical all through the series and kept the Australian batsmen on the back-foot. He went for runs on a couple occasions but that didn't stop him from bowling aggressively and eyeing wickets.
Legendary spinner Shane Warne was also impressed with the youngster and felt he has all the ingredients to be a great leg-spinner.
Yuzvendra Chahal: 7/10
The series will always be remembered how Yuzvendra Chahal made dangerous Glenn Maxwell his bunny.
Chahal got rid of Maxwell on three successive occasions in the series and managed to keep the big gun silent.
Chahal bagged seven wickets from 4 ODIs he played and troubled the visitors with his variations.
Axar Patel: 5/10
The left-arm spinner could play just two games in the series but bowled pretty well in both the games. Along with Chahal and Kuldeep, Patel too troubled the Australian batsmen with his performances.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Jasprit Bumrah: 7/10
Both these speedsters may not have picked up too many wickets in the series but it was their economical bowling at the start and as well as in the death overs which prevented the Australians from scoring big on every occasion.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah frustrated the visitors to such an extent that even Steve Smith was forced to call them best death-overs bowler in the world.
Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah both picked up five wickets each in the four games they played and together conceded 288 runs from 59 overs they bowled together.
While Australia's pace duo of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson bowled 79 overs together in the series and conceded 309 runs.
Mohammed Shami/Umesh Yadav: 4/10
The two pacers played just one match as skipper Kohli experimented with the team's bowling. As both of them were playing in ODIs after a long time they looked a little rusty.