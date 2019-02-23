India vs Australia, Ist T20I: Preview, where to watch, timing, live streaming

Viskhapatnam, February 23: India will face Australia in the first T20I here on Sunday (February 24) and this limited over series (2 T20Is and 5 ODIs) will be India's final international assignment ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, beginning in England from May 30.

In that light, this India vs Australia series assumes a lot of importance for the players as well as for the selectors and team management. Based on this bilateral series, the decision-making group should identify premier contenders for each slot and members of the Squad of 15 that takes flight to London. Of course, the selectors and team management will also have the option of following the performances in the IPL 2019 that starts next month but the chances of finding a dark horse from the T20 league will be remote as the final 15 might have already been taken shape in the mandarins' mind.

So, the players will be eager to put up a good performance in the series. Some players are already sealed their spots for the World Cup. The likes of skipper Virat Kohli, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah are certainties and they will be keen to maintain the flow while those who are still in the fringes like Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik etc will be looking to stay afloat. So, here's MyKhel preview of the first India vs Australia T20I.

1. Team News - India With Kohli and Bumrah are back into the side after their respective "rest" phase, Indian management will be that much less worried about the team combination. The only jarring point will be the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the series with an injury. Ravindra Jadeja has been picked in place of Pandya but it is unlikely that the Saurashtra man gets a chance straightaway as Vijay Shankar might get preference over him for the all-rounder's slot. In the pace bowling unit, Siddharth Kaul may get the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav as the former has proven his worth as a death over bowler and Kaul might be partnering Bumrah. 2. Team News - Australia Australia came under some heavy pounding from India when Kohli and his band visited that country recently. India won the Test and ODI series and if not for a rain-affected T20I, India would have won that series as well. But subsequently, Australia showed some signs of confidence when they put it across Sri Lanka and would like to continue their good show against India too. But a full-strength India is a different opposition and especially so in their own backyard. It will be an immense test of Aussies' skill and fortitude. 3. Possible XI INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal. AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathon Lyon. 4. Telecast The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST. It will be streamed live on HotStar as well and you can also follow the live update through MyKhel.