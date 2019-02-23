India vs Australia, Ist T20I: Preview, where to watch, timing, live streaming

1. Team News - India
With Kohli and Bumrah are back into the side after their respective "rest" phase, Indian management will be that much less worried about the team combination. The only jarring point will be the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the series with an injury. Ravindra Jadeja has been picked in place of Pandya but it is unlikely that the Saurashtra man gets a chance straightaway as Vijay Shankar might get preference over him for the all-rounder's slot. In the pace bowling unit, Siddharth Kaul may get the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav as the former has proven his worth as a death over bowler and Kaul might be partnering Bumrah.
2. Team News - Australia
Australia came under some heavy pounding from India when Kohli and his band visited that country recently. India won the Test and ODI series and if not for a rain-affected T20I, India would have won that series as well. But subsequently, Australia showed some signs of confidence when they put it across Sri Lanka and would like to continue their good show against India too. But a full-strength India is a different opposition and especially so in their own backyard. It will be an immense test of Aussies' skill and fortitude.
3. Possible XI
INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal.
AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathon Lyon.
4. Telecast
The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST. It will be streamed live on HotStar as well and you can also follow the live update through MyKhel.