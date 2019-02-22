Cricket

India vs Australia, Ist T20I: Probable XI of India for the Vizag match

By
A look at the Probable XI of India for the first T20I against Australia on Saturday at Hyderabad

Visakhapatnam, February 22: India's preparation for the ICC World Cup 2019 will hit the upswing during the limited over series against Australia, which begins here with the first T20I on Sunday (February 24). All the frontline players, except injured Hardik Pandya, are in the squad and the management will be keenly watching each of their outing in an effort to finalise the squad of 15 for the quadrennial big bash.

Here's Mykhel taking a look at India's probable XI for the first India vs Australia T20I.

1. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbaikar was widely tipped to get a rest at least in the initial part of the series. But on the contrary, he has been named in all the squads (two T20Is and five ODIs) and he will be the deputy to Virat Kohli. Rohit had an on-off series against New Zealand and would like to compensate for it with a productive outing against the Aussies.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Like his partner Rohit Sharma, the left-hander from Delhi too had a patchy series against the Kiwis. With this series being the last international outing for India ahead of the World Cup in England, Dhawan would like to make the most out of his outings and he will be eyeing a slam beginning in Vizag. Perhaps, a return to the familiar terrain will help Dhawan shed the indifference.

3 Virat Kohli

The skipper is back. Kohli had given rest after the first three ODIs against New Zealand and he would like to make his return to the side a memorable one and he will be eyeing a 1-0 lead for India. Kohli will also not mind a hefty personal contribution to an Indian win.

4 Rishabh Pant

Pant still has not reproduced his glittering form in the longer version in the red-ball format. In the limited over cricket, Pant can at best be termed as average so far but the Delhi left-hander has class and calibre to make a strong case. By opting for Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik for the ODIs against Australia, the selectors have given a clear indication that Pant is very much in the front row for a flight to London. But Pant would like to push his case further with a strong effort against Australia.

5 M S Dhoni

The veteran has been in sparkling form from the beginning of 2019 - against Australia and New Zealand. Though he missed couple of ODIs against New Zealand with an injury, Dhoni remains one of the fittest members and he would like to get as much game time as possible in the run-up to the World Cup.

6 Dinesh Karthik

Karthik has all the reasons to be disappointed because he has been dropped from the ODI side as the mandarins preferred to give Pant an extended run. In that context, Karthik would like to stay in the selector's radar with a good effort in the T20Is and stay in the mix for the World Cup.

7 Vijay Shankar

The injury to Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the entire series, might be a blessing in disguise for Shankar. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder made a strong case for himself with some lusty hitting in the series against New Zealand. But he has also showed a penchant to stick around and support the seniors as showed in the fifth ODI against the Kiwis. Coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with Shankar's utility and the management has decided to take a longer look at him. Now, it's up to him to take his case further.

8 Krunal Pandya

Krunal played an important role in India's win in the second T20I against New Zealand, plucking three wickets and a man of the match award. But either side of it, Pandya's performance, especially with the ball, was nothing to write home about. A World Cup berth may be too far for him at present, but Pandya will be eager to chip in and be at the eye level of selectors.

9 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal had a surprisingly low-key T20I series against New Zealand in which the Kiwi big-hitters took him apart. But the leg-spinner, wily customer, will be eager to underline the fact that it was more of an aberration rather than the setting in of any worrying trend. The Indian conditions and Australia's weakness against wrist spin might work in favour of him.

10 Siddharth Kaul

In the absence of rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India selectors needed a bowler good at death overs and Kaul, an experienced IPL campaigner, fitted the bill. He would be eager to use this limited opportunity and keep himself relevant for future assignments. His parsimony at death might just get him the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav.

11 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was given a break after a high-intensity four-match Test series against Australia in which he was India's stand-out bowler. Recharged his batteries, Bumrah will be eager to haunt the Aussies once again and he would like to start his wicket-hunting from Sunday itself and get back into top gear.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
