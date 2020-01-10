Jasprit Bumrah, Labuschagne contest will decide the series: Aaron Finch

"It is going to be really exciting (battle between Bumrah and Labuschagne). His domestic record is pretty good, he has played a lot of used wickets back home, so it is similar to playing in India. Hopefully, he can bring the form from Test series to the limited-overs. He would be ready to go," Finch told reporters.

"When you are not playing against him (Bumrah), it is exciting to watch him bowl. The more you watch him, you can learn how to tackle him. Each person has their own individual plans. You need to mentally prepare for the challenge," he added.

Labuschage recently grabbed his career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney.

The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the third Test. He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, saw him amass 896 runs.

On the other hand, Bumrah has made a comeback to the Indian side after a span of almost six months. The pacer is currently in action against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match T20I series.

"The way the guys have been playing has been great. It's a challenge for us to keep improving in away conditions. Every side is comfortable in playing at home, we won here last time 3-2, it's important to show good performance now as well," Finch told reporters here after arriving in India.

Australia had a brilliant summer season at home as they whitewashed Pakistan in the T20I and Test series by an identical 2-0 margin. They then hosted New Zealand for a three-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The Aussies won 3-0 and consolidated their second spot in the standings with 296 points.

This will be the first away tour for them after the successful Ashes series against England in 2019.

"In India, you need to be disciplined with the basics. When you perform consistently, it is good for the side. The last time, we came back from 0-2 to win 3-2 here, it is about taking one game at a time," the skipper said.

The 33-year-old right-handed batsman lauded the spinning all-rounder Ashton Agar and said: "He will be really important for the make-up of our side".

"I think the package with his batting and left-arm spin bowling, he will be really important for the make-up for our side. He can fulfil the role of being an all-rounder for our side," Finch said.

"I think there has been a changeover. Few young players have come into our squad. We have spin bowling all-rounders as part of our team, while in the World Cup, we had Marcus Stoinis as a fast-bowling all-rounder. That's just the main difference," he added.