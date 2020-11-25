India vs Australia | Jasprit Bumrah mentors young pacers Down Under

While the squad remains in quarantine, the players have been training simultaneously both with the white and red ball. Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures from the training session.

In the pictures, Bumrah can be seen providing some tips to Tyagi, who has travelled with the Indian contingent as a net bowler. "When you have best in the business to guide you in your journey. @Jaspritbumrah93 @tyagiktk #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

The ODI series gets underway this Friday (November 27). Skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. The Kohli-led side won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.