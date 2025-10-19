IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India Extend Unwanted World Record with 16th Consecutive Toss Loss as Australia Put India in to Bat in Perth

Cricket India vs Australia Live Streaming 1st ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 8:08 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia (AUS) will take on India (IND) in the opening ODI of a three-match series on Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The hosts have struggled for consistency in the 50-over format this year, suffering a 2-1 defeat to South Africa and falling short against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Determined to turn things around, Australia will hope to make a fresh start in front of their home crowd.

India, meanwhile, return to ODIs after clinching the Champions Trophy title and a recent T20 Asia Cup victory. With Shubman Gill captaining the side for the first time in the format, and the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in support, the visitors will look to build on their winning rhythm and begin the tour on a high note.

IND vs AUS Team News

India may be missing Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, but the side still looks strong with promising talents like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh, who could get the nod ahead of Prasidh Krishna. For Australia, recent focus has been on the Ashes, yet their ODI squad sees plenty of changes due to injuries and strategy. Debutants Matt Renshaw and Mitch Owen are set to feature, while local boy Josh Philippe makes a comeback. Despite an inexperienced middle order, Australia's line-up remains dangerous with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh opening, and the seasoned Starc-Hazlewood duo leading the pace attack.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch 1st ODI on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast on Star Sports Network on TV and on the JioHotstar app from 9:00 AM IST.

Pakistan

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast on Ten Sports from 10:00 am Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad app and website.

Bangladesh

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be live streamed via Toffee app from 10:00 am Bangladesh time.

United Kingdom

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:30 am BST and live streaming on Discovery+ in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

USA

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match can be watched via Willow TV network from 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 pm PT (Saturday) in USA.