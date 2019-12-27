Cricket
India vs Australia, ODI series: Schedule, squads, TV timings, head-to-head record

By
India vs Australia, ODI series: Schedule
India vs Australia, ODI series: Schedule

Bengaluru, December 27: The year 2020 will gain momentum for India when they face Australia in a three-match ODI series at home in January immediately after the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Even though short in nature, the bilateral ties could offer some exciting moments for fans considering both India and Australia are playing top level cricket at the moment.

MyKhel offers the India vs Australia series schedule, squad and TV timings details.\

1. Schedule

1. Schedule

January 14: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Mumbai

January 17: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Rajkot

January 19: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

2. India squad

2. India squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

3. Head to Head record

3. Head to Head record

India and Australia began their ODI rivalry back in 1980. Since then both the team have played 137 ODIs against each other and it's also the second highest number of matches India played against a particular opponent. Sri Lanka leads the list with 159 matches, while West Indies is third in the list with 133 matches and Pakistan is fourth having played against India 132 times. Against Australia, India have won 50 matches while the Men in Blue lost 77 and 10 matches ended as no results. India's ODI winning percentage of 39.37 is the lowest against all opposition teams.

4. Where to watch

4. Where to watch

The matches will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 2 PM IST. The live streaming will be on HotStar and you can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.

More INDIA VS AUSTRALIA News

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019

