India vs Australia: ODIs, T20Is schedule, timing, where to watch

1. The schedule

T20Is: Ist: February 24: Bengaluru, 7 pm; 2nd: February 27: Visakhapatnam, 7 pm.

ODIs: Ist: March 2: Hyderabad, 1.30 pm, 2nd: March 5: Nagpur, 1.30 pm; 3rd: March 8: Ranchi, 1.30 pm; 4th: March 10: Mohali, 1.30 pm; 5th: March 13th: New Delhi, 1.30 pm.

2. Telecast details

The T20Is will be played from 7 pm IST while the ODIs will be played from 1.30 pm IST onwards across the aforementioned venues. They will be aired live on Star Sports Networks besides being streamed live on HotStar. The MyKhel team will also offer Live Updates of all the matches.

3. Significance of the series

India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma has made it clear that the berths for ICC World Cup 2019 is still up for grabs and this series may see a lot of jostle between players to cement their places. "Nobody is guaranteed to that flight to England as yet. We've to be in prime form. Each and every player that will be taking part in the World Cup, all of us are aware of that, we need to keep performing and make sure that come the World cup, we're ready for it. But more or less you will see the same squad playing the World Cup. There'll be one or two changes keeping in mind form and injury concerns over next few months. But I don't see any drastic change in the squad," said Rohit.

4. India ODI squad against Australia

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami.