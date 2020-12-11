India vs Australia: Pat Cummins on hosts plans for 'nemesis' Cheteshwar Pujara in Test series

When India last played Australia in a Test series Down Under in 2018-19, Pujara had won the man of the series award for 521 runs in the four-match series, which included 3 centuries. The series also ended 2-1 in India's favour and it was also a historic result as it was the vistors' first series win in Australia.

Cummins was specifically asked whether the Aussie quicks had made any plan for India's Test specialist Pujara.

"To be honest, we haven't really spoken yet, we have only got into the camp a couple of days, so I am sure we will sit down and have couple of meetings, and like we do in most training sessions, as bowlers we talk with each other and come out with some plans," Cummins said during a virtual press conference.

"I'll concentrate on what I do well as a bowler and same for other guys, of course you might tweak your plans, slightly for a certain batter, but hopefully couple of years on, we are all little-bit better equipped as bowlers and see what happens."

Pujara was bowled in the first warm-up game by Australian pacer Micheal Nasser, and Cummins said he had seen the highlights.

"As bowlers we are worried about what we want to do and of course it (the short-ball) is a weapon that we like to use, of course here in Australia as well slightly bouncier wickets, trying to push the batter back, so we will see what happens.

"I can't see it being too much of being a headline grabber this summer."

Cummins played his last Test against New Zealand in January earlier this year, but he is not worried about the gap between his last Tests appearance as he feels that has been playing games in the past two months.

"The good things this time around we have got 8-9 days leading here in Adelaide. So today I probably got out there and bowl 8 overs or so, simulating a Sheffield Shield match, so I don't see too much of problem as long as I am playing and bowling quite a bit (with) high intensity.

"... Played 20 (matches) or so in last couple of months, so I feel like I am used to playing a game, its slight tweaks as we move into longer form of cricket," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to strat from December 17 and will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.

(With PTI inputs)