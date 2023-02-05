India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja opens up on his knee injury struggles

Jadeja said that even if he postponed his knee surgery, his chances of competing at the World Cup were less and added that he is very happy to wear the Indian jersey after 5 months.

During the Asia Cup in September, he experienced discomfort in his right knee and was ruled out of the tournament, in which India could not even reach the final. The injury caused him to miss the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, where India bowed out in the semis after a humiliating ten-wicket loss to England. Jadeja's inclusion in the Test squad for the Bangladesh tour in December was subject to fitness and he was ruled out.

The 34-year-old all-rounder claimed that his doctor suggested him to have the surgery done prior to the T20 World Cup.

"I was eagerly waiting to make a comeback and play for India. I had been struggling with my knee for some time, so surgery was needed. I had to take the decision whether to go for the surgery before the World Cup or after. Doctors advised me to do it before the World Cup because chances were less of playing at the World Cup had I not gotten the surgery done. So, I made up my mind to go for it," Jadeja said in a video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

The selectors named him in the 17-man Test squad for the first half of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts in Nagpur on February 9. The second Test of the series will be played in Delhi followed by the final two Tests in Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

Jadeja acknowledged the assistance of the physiotherapists and trainers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in his quest to return to Team India. He also admitted that it was difficult to see India play while he was sitting on the sidelines.

"I am very excited and feel good that after more than 5 months I am in the Indian jersey. I am lucky to have got the chance back. There were many ups and downs in the journey because it is not easy if you stay away from cricket for 5 months," said the star al-rounder.

"The physio and trainer at NCA worked hard on my knee. He gave me time by coming on Sunday as a holiday. I am happy that I am here after playing one match. I am preparing with everyone, so it is feeling good. Hope whatever happens from here onwards will be good," he added.

Jadeja said that despite the ups and downs, he was just waiting for the fact that he could play for Team India again. Jadeja told about surgery and rehabilitation after an injury and that during this time different thoughts used to come in his mind, especially when he was watching the team playing in the World Cup.

"Rehab training has to be done continuously. Thoughts come to your mind about when I will be fit. When I was watching the World Cup on TV, I was thinking that I wish I was there. These small things also inspire you to return fit soon," he added.

The Men in Blue will face a tough test from Australia, who is the number one ranked Test side. The first Test will be played in Nagpur between February 9 and 13.

India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series in Australia in 2020-21.

