Cricket
India vs Australia: Shardul, Sundar share highest seventh-wicket stand for visitors at Gabba

By
Shardul, Sundar share highest seventh-wicket stand for visitors at Gabba
Shardul, Sundar share highest seventh-wicket stand for visitors at Gabba

Brisbane, January 17: Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar on Sunday (January 17) scored fifties and registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India during the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The duo shared a partnership 123 runs and as a result, broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 20-years later, finally the record has been broken.

While Thakur scored his maiden fifty in Test cricket, debutant Sundar also followed up with a half-century of his own.

Shardul and Sundar joined forces at the crease when India was in a spot of bother at 186/6 and the visitors were looking to avoid being bundled out in a hurry.

The duo mixed caution with aggression and both batsmen were up to the task of capitalising on the loose balls. Sundar and Shardul also faced seven overs with the second new ball, and both batsmen have remained unfazed.

The pair were, however, separated when Pat Cummins cleaned up Thakur for 67. Sundar, meanwhile, perished for 62 after being caught at gully by Cameron Green off Mitchell Starc's bowling. India then ended their first innings at 336 with Josh Hazlewood, who picked five wickets, being the pick of the Australian bowlers.

The seventh-wicket partnership by Thakur and Sundar was the highlight of the day and rightfully earned praise from the cricketing circle.

"Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test '50s. Loved the fight, technique, and will power you both exhibited. Also, a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND," VVS Laxman tweeted.

While Laxman led the praise for the duo, the rest including Virender Sehwag followed soon.

Story first published: Sunday, January 17, 2021, 12:57 [IST]
