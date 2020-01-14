Shikhar Dhawan becomes fifth Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs against Australia

Apart from Dhawan - Sachin Tendulkar (3077), Rohit Sharma (2047), Virat Kohli (1727) and MS Dhoni (1660) are the other Indians in the Club 1000.

Dhawan went through a patchy 2019 when an injury forced him out of the ICC World Cup 2019 midway. Even after coming back, Dhawan looked a pale shadow of his fluent self before a knee injury forced him out of the home limited over series against the West Indies.

The series also saw KL Rahul moving ahead in the pecking order with some meaty efforts against the Windies in ODIs and T20Is. Once recuperated, Dhawan made his comeback in the three-match T20Is against Sri Lanka and made a rather colourless 32 in the second game at Indore.

But he redeemed himself with a much more fluent 52 off 34 balls in the series-decider at Pune. It made skipper Virat Kohli to say that he would bat down the order to accommodate all three openers - Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma - in the XI.

"All three players are doing very well," Dhawan said after the third T20I against Lanka. "Rohit, in particular, had an excellent 2019. Rahul has also done well in the last two months and he's a really good player. Even I am in the picture, now that I've done well (laughs). It's building up well.

"I don't think about the competition since it's not in my hands. I am happy with the fact that I could express myself in both opportunities I got. Now, it's the headache of the coaches and the captain. Why should I worry," he added.