Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hit by Cummins, Shikhar Dhawan could be available for series-decider in Bengaluru

By
Shikhar Dhawan likely to play in third ODI against Australia
Shikhar Dhawan likely to play in third ODI against Australia

Rajkot, January 18: Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the rib cage by a Pat Cummins bouncer while batting in the second ODI against Australia. While Dhawan didn't take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings, the Indian team management is confident that he will be available for the final ODI in Bengaluru.

It couldn't be ascertained whether Dhawan has had a precautionary scan to detect the extent of injury.

Incidentally, it was a Cummins bouncer in the first game that had left Rishabh Pant concussed and out of the second match after being rushed to hospital for a precautionary CT scan.

"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," BCCI stated during the interval.

However, the word from team management after the match was that Dhawan is "doing fine" and there are no problems as such.

Dhawan was hit in the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in considerable pain and needed medical attention, he decided to carry on batting, scoring a fluent 96 in India's total of 340 for six.

Ironically, it was against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 that Dhawan had sustained a fractured thumb after being hit by a rising delivery from Cummins.

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue