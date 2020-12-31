India vs Australia: Tendulkar hails debutants Gill-Siraj and pace attack leader Bumrah

Gill, who made his debut as the opener in place of Prithvi Shaw, played two impressive innings of 45 and 35.

"Shubman looked confident and comfortable. He played some good shots off short pitched stuff that Australians bowled. Someone upfront who goes out and scores 45 and 35 so, it is surely a good start," Tendulkar told PTI about the 21-year-old batsman.

Tendulkar also lauded paceman Siraj, who came in for senior bowler Mohammed Shami, for bowling brilliantly on his Test debut. Siraj picked five wickets on his Test debut.

India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Ajinkya Rahane for captaincy and century in MCG

"Let's also not forget how Siraj has also bowled. It did not appear to me that he was playing his first Test match," said the man, who has played 200 Tests.

"The way he bowled his first over and then built it up gradually and never looked like he was playing his first match. The plans were well thought out. He executed it well. Both debutants were comfortable in execution of their plans."

One of the biggest reasons for India's victory, according to Tendulkar, was the presence of three multi-dimensional cricketers in the middle and lower-middle order.

"Jadeja has batted well and it worked. We keep talking about five bowlers, but having Rishabh Pant at No. 6, Jadeja at No. 7 and Ashwin as No. 8 with four hundreds also helps."

India vs Australia: Tendulkar on why Ashwin holds upper hand against Smith

Tendulkar felt Jadeja's partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane was crucial along with the cameo of Pant.

"That partnership between Jadeja and Ajinkya was crucial. They added invaluable runs and that put them under pressure. Also crucial were runs that Pant was also able to score," he added.

Moreover, Tendulkar also didn't forget to mention pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's contribution in the victory.

"In the fast bowling department, Bumrah as the leader of the attack has taken more responsibility and whenever the chips are down, he has pushed himself harder. That's the sign of a champion bowler," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)