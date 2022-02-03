India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup 2022: Player Of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Records, Stats

Captain Yash Dhull made a fine run-a-ball hundred and his deputy Shaik Rasheed amassed a fluent 94 as India posted 290 for 5. Then the Indian bowlers stuck to their task and bowled out Aussies for 194 to take their team to the tile round.

Here are highlights from the match like captains’ comments, man of the match, records and stats etc.

Captains’ quotes

Cooper Connolly, Australia captain: “Going into the last ten (overs), we thought we were in a good position, but they scored 100 and thus 290 was a bridge too far. The experience was good but the only problem was the bubble. The way we played spin was good and we just got better with every session.

Yash Dhull, India captain & Player of the Match: The plan from me and Rasheed was to bat till the end, and it worked. It's a proud moment. The idea was to bat steadily, not to try too many shots, and to bat past the 40th over. Myself and Rasheed bat well together, we combine well and it showed. Rasheed and me had a good partnership and we had good partnerships lower down as well. The way in which the boys are playing is good. Rasheed is mentally very strong. We were in the bubble together and he is always mentally prepared.

Records & Statistics

1 India are into their 8th Under-19 World Cup final, a record.

2 This is India’s fourth consecutive Under-19 final.

3 India will be eyeing their 5th Under-19 World Cup title when they face England in the final on Saturday (February 5).

4 India captain Yash Dhull became the third Indian captain to score a hundred in the Under-19 World Cup. The other two are Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012).

5 Whenever, their captain had made a hundred, India have won the U19 World Cup.