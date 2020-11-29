India vs Australia | Virat Kohli gives this reason for his side's series defeat

For the second match in a row, India conceded 370+ total, this time 389 to go with 374 in the first ODI.

"We are completely outplayed. I think with the ball we were not that effective. We didn't hit the areas we wanted to consistently. They've got a strong batting line-up and know the angles. Their total was a bit too steep, if you see we got 340 and still lost by 51 runs.

"With the areas they bowled, they were in a position to create chances and with those chances taken, they were on top," Kohli told host broadcaster.

One positive for India from this game was the bowling of Hardik Pandya. The pacer bowled after over a year. He also took the wicket of Steve Smith.

"I think he gave away a bit of a bowling plan on this pitch, a lot of them bowled cutters. His bowling was out of nowhere as I just asked him," he said.

Kohli, who made an 89, admitted that the game plan was for him and KL Rahul, who also made a belligerent fifty, to stay at least till the 40 overs and to take the game forward from that point. However, a brilliant catch by Moises Henriques put paid to those ambitions as Kohli departed 11 runs short of his 44th ODI hundred.

"KL and I thought even 100 in the last 10 overs with Hardik to come was achievable. If KL and me had stuck around till the 40th over, we could have put them under pressure. The wicket was beautiful to bat on," said Kohli.