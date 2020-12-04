India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal comes in as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja was hit on his helmet by pacer Mitchell Starc in the 20th over, albeit a rebound off his bat and Jadeja batted for the rest of the innings to take India out of the prison that they found locked themselves in the middle overs against some tight Aussie bowling.

But the Australian camp especially coach Justin Langer who held prolonged conversation with match referee David Boon felt unhappy over the decision to allow India to use Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute.

The issue here was that Jadeja had also went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 18th over of the innings and needed some medical attention. However, he batted for the rest of the innings to make a brilliant 23-ball 44 and take India to the 160-mark after struggling at 114 for 6.

To the frustration of the Australians, Chahal was also allowed to bowl four overs in the match as Jadeja is also a bowler and is certain not take any more part in this match. The Australians could well suspect that India strategically used the concussion substitute rule to its advantage even though the most palpable injury to Jadeja was the hamstring for which he received treatment.

Howerver, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who initially thought Chahal was a normal substitute, later clarified that Jadeja showed some signs of concussion after returning to the dug out after the innings.

But the controversy will not die down soon as various angles of India using or manipulating the concussion sub rule will be discussed threadbare in the coming days. To make it all the more painful for the Aussies, Chahal also dismissed Aaron Finch in his first over.