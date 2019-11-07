India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma leads India's march with hurricane 85, fans go crazy

It was a typical Rohit innings and more than made up for the failure he endured in the first T20I at Ferozeshah Kotla. But at Rajkot, there was no such slip-ups as the stand-in Indian skipper bagged his fifth T20I hundred, most by any batsman.

He has made one hundred in England and three India before this. Rohit looked man full of purpose in this match, the moment he walked out with Shikhar Dhawan. They added 118 runs for the opening wicket and it was their fourth hundred stand, and the pair now holds the record of most century alliances as openers in international cricket.

And in that Dhawan's contribution was a princely 31 runs, such was Rohit's domination. There were all the symbols that made it a typical Rohit T20 innings. On a pitch that played true, he was never hesitant to play his shots against both pacers and spinners.

Mustafizur Rahman, the most experienced Bangladesh bowlers, Mossadek Hossain, who was hammered for three successive sixes, in particular and others were hammered out of sight. There was that classic balance and elegance in his shot-making that keep the fans glued to the screen when Rohit batting and he looked primed for a three-figure knock.

A hundred there was for his taking a but a slightly miscued pull off Aminul Islam ended his innings on 85. Yes, there was no monumental 100 in his 100th match but Rohit would not have minded that one bit as he led India to a fine, series-levelling win. Now, over to Nagpur for final battle.