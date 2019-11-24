India vs Bangladesh: Team India, Virat Kohli bag world record! Check out

1. First team to win 4 Tests in a row by innings

India have now four consecutive Test wins via innings margin and they are the first team to do that, a feat the formidable West Indian and Australian teams could not do in the past. The streak started against South Africa at Pune, when they won by an innings and 137 runs. India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi. Then they beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Indore while at the Eden Gardens, Kohli and his and registered an innings and 46 runs.

2. Kohli's 7th win on the trot

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win 7 Test matches in a row and this is also the longest ever winning streak for an Indian cricket team in Tests. And it was also the 33rd win for Kohli as captain, and he broke Allan Border's record of 32. He is now behind Clive LLoyd (36), Steve Waugh (41), Ricky Ponting (48) and Graeme Smith (53).

3. Kohli's 11th innings win

Virat Kohli equalled former West Indian captain Clive Lloyd, former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming and former England captain Andrew Strauss in winning 11 Tests by innings margin. Former England captain Peter May has 12 innings wins, with Steve Waugh, former Aussies captain, is second on the list with 14 wins. But the record for most innings wins as captain is held by former South African captain Graeme Smith - 22.

4. Indian pacers etch record

The Indian pace bowling unit combining Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav grabbed 19 wickets in this Test and it is a record for most number of wickets in a home Test. Earlier, it was 17 against Sri Lanka at the same venue - Eden Gardens in 2017-18. The Indian pacers had taken 16 wickets against England at Chennai in 1933-34, 16 against Pakistan at New Delhi in 1979-80 and 16 against Pakistan at Kolkata in 1998-99.