India vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Anderson, Leach strike to lead visitors to memorable win

Chennai, February 9: After Joe Root's heroics in the first innings with the bat, veteran pacer James Anderson and Jack Leach bowled England to a memorable win over India on the final day of the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday (February 9).

India captain Virat Kohli scored a fighting 72 before being dismissed by Ben Stokes and Ravichandran Ashwin (9), who copped a few blows on his body and one on the helmet, finally persihed of the bowling of Leach. Nadeem and Bumrah soon followed as India were bundled out for 192 in the second innings.

Kohli was the lone hope left for India after Shubman Gill (50) had batted beautifully but was sent back by Anderson just when he looked set for a big one.

While Leach (4/76) claimed the most wickets in the innings, Anderson was brilliant with his three-wicket burst in seven overs, including four maidens and costing a mere 8 runs. Ben Stokes (1/13), Jofra Archer (1/23) and Dom Bess (1/50) also were among the wickets.