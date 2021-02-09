India vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Anderson, Leach strike to lead visitors to memorable win

Chennai, February 9: After Joe Root's heroics in the first innings with the bat, veteran pacer James Anderson and Jack Leach bowled England to a memorable win over India on the final day of the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday (February 9).
India captain Virat Kohli scored a fighting 72 before being dismissed by Ben Stokes and Ravichandran Ashwin (9), who copped a few blows on his body and one on the helmet, finally persihed of the bowling of Leach. Nadeem and Bumrah soon followed as India were bundled out for 192 in the second innings.
Kohli was the lone hope left for India after Shubman Gill (50) had batted beautifully but was sent back by Anderson just when he looked set for a big one.
While Leach (4/76) claimed the most wickets in the innings, Anderson was brilliant with his three-wicket burst in seven overs, including four maidens and costing a mere 8 runs. Ben Stokes (1/13), Jofra Archer (1/23) and Dom Bess (1/50) also were among the wickets.
Match Awards: Ben Stokes - Best Catch; James Anderson - Dream11 Game Changer; Joe Root - Man of the match.
The huge win also propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.
WICKET and its all over!! India 192 All Out. Archer removes Bumrah as England claim a memorable Test match win by beating India by 227 runs.
FOUR! Ishant slogs Leach for a boundary as the final pair don't want to hang around. India - 192/9.
FOUR! Bumrah doesn't seem to hang around as he smashes one towards the midwicket boundary. India - 187/9.
WICKET! Leach gets another as he finds Nadeem's edge which lands to Rory Burns at second slip. Nadeem c Burns b Leach 0. India - 179/9.
WICKET! Stokes goes through Kohli's defence and that should be the final nail in India's hopes of saving the Test. Kohli b Stokes 72. India - 179/8.
FOUR! Kohli moves on to 72 as he guides one off Stokes down to the vacant third man area. India - 179/7.
Drinks break: India on the brink, but Kohli is fighting back. However, the Indian skipper is running out of trustful partners. Will Nadeem and co help in saving the Test?
FOUR! Kohli pulls Stokes for a boundary and continues his fight for India. But is running out of partners.
WICKET! Leach does the trick as he removes Ashwin caught behind. Ashwin c Buttler b Leach 9. India - 171/7.
FOUR! Kohli stands tall and punches Stokes through covers for a boundary.
Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack as England look to target Ashwin with some bouncers.
England review for LBW of Ashwin, but he was down the track before he was struck on the pad and the ball tracking says missing the stumps. So, Ashwin survives and England lose a review.
The Indian pair have survived the first half an hour after lunch without any trouble. India - 159/6.
FIFTY up for Kohli as the skipper continues fighting to save the Test. It's his 24th fifty in Test crciket.
FOUR! Kohli inches closer to a half century as he drives Leach straight down the ground for a boundary. India - 152/6.
FOUR! Anderson finds the edge but the ball goes through the vacant area as Ashwin finds a boundary.
Jack Leach starts off the second session with a maiden. India - 144/6.
Welcome back to the post lunch session as Kohli and Ashwin look to fight back against England's bowling attack.
Can Kohli and Ashwin help India by batting for another session? Let's find out after the break. Join us for post lunch session at 12.10 PM IST.
LUNCH Break: James Anderson's triple srike puts England on top. Virat Kohli and R Ashwin ensured India didn't bundle out before lunch on day 5, but they are struggling at 144/6.
Ashwin struck on the helmet this time and the umpire calls on the physio for a concussion check. Archer has battered Ashwin with some short pitch bowling since he's come on to bowl.
Ashwin struck on the arm once again by Archer. And finally, the Indian off-spinner has called on for an arm guard.
Back to back FOURs! Bess bowls three full tosses and Kohli puts it away. Fourteen runs come from the over. India - 140/6.
Ashwin is struck on his bowling hand by Archer's bouncer. Physio's out to tend to the off spinner. As lunch looms, India are 126/6.
WICKET! Bess gets his first wicket of the second innings as Sundar snicks one to Buttler. India - 117/6.
England review for caught behind of Sundar. Ultra edge clearly shows there was a snick. India in trouble now.
FOUR! Kohli welcomes Bess back into the attack with a boundary. India - 114/5.
With the three wickets this morning, veteran James Anderson leads a unique list.
WICKET! Anderson strikes again as he removes Rishabh Pant, caught by Joe Root at short cover. Pant c Root b Anderson 11. India - 110/5.
FOUR! Pant continues from where he left off against Leach as he continues to attack the left-arm spinner. India - 109/4.
100 up for India as Kohli flicks Leach towards the square leg boundary to run three.
FOUR! Pant playing his normal game as he drives Anderson through the covers for his first boundary of the innings. India - 98/4.
The final recognised batting pair - Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant - are in the middle now for India.
WICKET! Anderson cleans up Rahane for a duck. No need of the umpire's call now. India lose two wickets in three balls. India - 92/4.
England take review for LBW of Rahane. The Indian batsman survives just because the impact was Umpire's call.
WICKET! Gill perishes as Anderson bowls a peach to clean bowl the Indian opener. Gill b Anderson 50. India - 92/3.
FIFTY Up for Shubman Gill, who has continued to look positive since the morning. It's his third Test fifty. India - 92/2.
Gill along with his skipper Virat Kohli have looked positive by looking to keep the scoreboard ticking. India - 83/2.
SIX! Gill walks down the track and hits Dom Bess out of the park. India - 76/2.
Back to back FOURS! While he has lost his partners, Gill has looked positive with his intent as he looks to unsettle Dom Bess. India - 66/2.
WICKET! Leach strikes again as Pujara defends and edges it to Stokes at first slip. Pujara c Stokes b Leach 15. India - 58/2.
Spin and bounce on offer for Jack Leach, but it costs four byes as Jos Buttler is unable to gather. India - 57/1.
Day five begins and Indian batsmen Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have added on 14 runs to the overnight score of 39/1. India - 53/1.
