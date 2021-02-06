India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root's sweeping success, Bumrah explains English captain's mastery

It was also Root's third consecutive hundred in the longest format of the game. The England skipper had hit 228 and 186 runs against Sri Lanka in January. Bumrah, who picked two wickets on day one, said he noticed how well Root was playing the spinners.

The India pace spearhead asserted the hosts will not just be focusing on the England skipper when the two sides take the field on Saturday (February 6) as all remaining seven wickets are equally important.

"Every wicket is equally important for us. All wickets are equally important not focusing on one particular individual (Root). We picked up three wickets today and our goal will be to pick seven wickets and we are focusing on that. Not a particular individual, there are many good players in their team and we give everyone equal respect," Bumrah said.

"It's very difficult to compare (bowling to Root in 2018 and 2021) the ball behaves differently. He has come from Sri Lanka and have good innings behind him," he further said.

"He was sweeping and reverse sweeping and while playing the spinners he was staying low to read the trajectory. He played a very good innings," Bumrah added.

Root and Dom Sibley put England in control in the first Test, forming a stunning 200-run partnership on the opening day. At stumps, England's score read 263/3 with Root playing on 128 runs. However, India ended the day on a high as Bumrah dismissed Sibley (87) in the 90th over. England had won the toss and elected to bat first at the MA Chidambaram stadium.