India vs England 2021: Ajinkya Rahane hits the nets ahead of Test opener

Following an epic series win in Australia, India are all set to face England in a four-match Test series against England with a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. And the stand-in skipper, who led India to a history making win down under was back having a hit at the nets before the first Test in Chennai.

Rahane shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen batting against net bowlers, Uttar Pradesh's left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and Karanataka off spinner Krishanappa Gowtham as he is set to face English spin duo of Dom Bess and Jack Leach in the upcoming series.

"Back to training," Rahane wrote on Twitter along with the video, in which he can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the frontfoot.

Back to training 🏏 pic.twitter.com/kyeWLnKBlX — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021

Indian squad led by the returning skipper Virat Kohli had their first outdoor training session on Tuesday (February 2) after they clread three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Monday (February 1) and then completed their six-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, the England squad also returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday (January 31) and were cleared to begin their training on Tuesday (February 2).

The trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, however, began their training on Saturday (January 30) as they had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

Apart from the four Tests, India and England are set to lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

As good news for some fans, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy on Tuesday (Febraury 2) confirmed that the second Test at Chepauk would have 50 per cent crowd in attendance. However, the first Test which is set to start on Friday (February 5) is set to go ahead behinf closed doors.