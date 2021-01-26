India vs England 2021: Ben Stokes arrives, begins quarantine

The first Test of the four-match series starts at the Chepauk stadium on February 5.

The England team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.

India vs England: Visitors will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

Hero of the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes landed in the country along with players who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka, where they completed a 2-0 sweep on Monday.

"Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that's basically me for the next five days," Stokes posted in one of his Instagram stories.

The 29-year-old shared a series of Instagram stories, describing his plan of action for the next five days.

The rest of the England players, currently in Sri Lanka, are expected to land in the city on Wednesday.

The four-match rubber assumes added significance keeping in the mind the World Test Championship (WTC).

The WTC final, which was originally scheduled to be held from June 10 has been pushed back by eight days.

India, who are currently heading the table, will look to maintain their pole position while England, placed fourth at the moment, will hope to move up and inch towards a place in the WTC final.

England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka ended on Monday with the visitors winning the second Test to sweep the series.

England created many records en route to their second successive series sweep in the Emerald Island.