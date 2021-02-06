India vs England 2021: India missing Jadeja badly

The hosts are without the services of the Saurashtra all-rounder for the first two Tests of the four-match series against England as he is nursing a thumb injury that he sustained on the tour of Australia.

Jadeja's 28-run knock allowed India to limit Australia's first-innings lead to less than 100 in the decisive third Test in Sydney during India's historic tour of Austraia, but towards the end, a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves and he needed immediate medical attention.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had said on day one that Team India without Jadeja in home conditions gives an advantage to the visitors and going by the proceedings on day two, it just proves right.

England batsmen once again headlined the day as their captain Joe Root led from the front to help the tourists post 555 for eight at the end of the play on day 2 of the opening Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (February 6).

Root - who has been in phenomenal touch in the red-ball cricket in 2021 - continued his purple patch and slammed his fifth double century in Test cricket.

The exceedingly talented right-handed Yorkshire batsman displayed yet another batting masterclass as he scored 218 off 377 balls before he was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem.

In Jadeja's absence, the Indian spinners struggled as the English batsman made merry on a flat Chepauk wicket.

Jadeja's contribution in India's eight-wicket series-levelling victory against Australia at Melbourne had won plaudits all over with Team India coach Ravi Shastri saying he lends a lot of balance to the team.

Jadeja scored an important half-century, picked three wickets and also took two catches in his 50th Test at the iconic MCG in the Boxing Day Test.

"With Jadeja, you get that balance and also the fast bowlers get a respite with both Jaddu and Ash (R Ashwin) bowling," Shastri had said in awe of Jadeja then.